Chicago community leaders come together to address weekend mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details surrounding a shooting that wounded seven people in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

It all started with an argument over a parking spot.

Days later, there are still remnants of crime scene tape at 30th and St. Louis and chicago police have yet to catch up to the gunman who they said took off in a white van.

Little Village, also known as La Villita, is a popular spot for Mexican Americans in Chicago.

"Go to Little Village to get tacos, good food, and the stores we have. We have two miles of nothing but businesses so we want people to come shop, we want people to come to our neighborhood."

Baltazar Enriquez with the Little Village Community Council.

He's hoping to rebuild relationships with police after a police officer shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

"We want to make sure that the friction doesn't continue and that it doesn't become a trend," Enriquez said.

At the same time, he's hoping to keep up the image of Little Village that doesn't include violence.

"We don't want that to be the notion of Little Village, Enriquez said.

Police said on Sunday morning, four women and three men were shot after an argument.

Enriquez said it was an argument between migrants and Little Village residents about a car that was double parked.

"The asylum seekers that were parking were not from the neighborhood. They were staying on 22nd and Halsted. We're not sure if they came to visit someone here in Little Village," Enriquez said. "A scuffle then began. Somebody pulled out a gun and began shooting. We're not sure which side began shooting."

Police said the gunman drove off in a white van. Alderman Mike Rodriguez (22nd) lives blocks away.

"This shooting occurred just blocks from my home. My neighbors, my family, we all deserve to live in peace and safety. This is absolutely unacceptable."

He added that when one person becomes a victim of violence everyone becomes a victim.

"Regardless if you are a migrant, a resident, or a citizen of our great city, you deserve peace and safety, we all deserve peace and safety," Rodriguez said.

On Thursday, Little Village residents and leaders will meet with the 10th district to discuss concerns and ways to strengthen their relationship.