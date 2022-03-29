Mother of Adam Toledo, Little Village community members pushing for police charge on anniversary of teen's death

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The mother of Adam Toledo will address Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx Tuesday one year after her 13-year-old son was killed while being chased by Chicago police.

Toledo's mother will speak at noon outside the Cook County State's Attorney's Office on the lack of charges since her son's death.

Last week, Foxx announced neither her office nor an appellate prosecutor's office could find enough evidence to support criminal charges in the two cases.

She also said while officers in both cases might have violated Chicago Police Department foot pursuit policies during the two incidents, there is not sufficient evidence that they committed a crime, noting that in both cases, the officers reasonably feared for their lives.

Adam Toledo was shot and killed by Officer Eric Stillman after a foot chase in an alley near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Little Village on March 29, 2021, less than a second — to be precise, 838 milliseconds — after Toledo dropped a gun he had been carrying.

Video footage released weeks after the shooting shows Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman standing on a street corner when several shots were fired early on the morning of March 29. Both then ran past a church and into a nearby alley. Body camera footage shows an officer chasing Toledo down the alley, telling the boy to show the officer his hands.

Adam can then be seen stopping near a gap in the fence in the alley, with both hands at his side, his left shoulder facing the officer. When the video is slowed down, a frame of the footage does appear to show a gun in Adam's hand just before he raises his arms and the officer opens fire. Surveillance video of the same moment from a different angle appears to show Adam with his right arm behind the fence, possibly making a throwing motion, and then turning back toward the officer.

However, at the moment when the officer opens fire, the body camera video shows Adam has his hands up, and they appear to be empty.

Foxx cited that surveillance video footage when describing the decision not to charge Stillman with a crime.

Foxx noted that less than one second passed from the time Toledo began turning towards the officer and raising his hand, and the moment Stillman shot him.

Later at 4 p.m. community members in Little Village will call for the foot chase policy to be enacted right away.