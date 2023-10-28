Chicago clothing store hit for second time in over a month in string of crash-and-grab burglaries

West Town store robbed for second time in string of crash-and-grab burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're tracking another crash and grab robbery that happened overnight.

This time, thieves used a white Jeep to plow through the front of the Urban Jungle clothing store near Paulina and Milwaukee in West Town.

Once inside, offenders then took an unknown amount of merchandise before running away.

It's the second time the store has been broken into in over a month. Back in September, burglars used a rock to break through one of the store's windows.

Sources said in that burglary, thieves made off with about $10,000 in merchandise.