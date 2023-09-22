Burglars take off with $10K in designer merchandise from Chicago store

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Burglars took off with thousands of dollars worth of designer items after targeting a West Town store early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., police said offenders shattered the window with a rock at Urban Jungle in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

A witness told police four offenders left the store with multiple items of clothing.

Sources on the scene told CBS 2, designer handbags, luggage and sneakers worth over $10,000 were stolen from the store.

No arrests have been made.