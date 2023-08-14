Chicago city leaders weigh in on Larry Snelling as pick for next CPD superintendent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders are weighing in on Chicago Mayor Brandon John's pick for the new CPD superintendent. Since the beginning Johnson has said he wanted to fill in the role of superintendent with a veteran of the Chicago Police Department.

With his selection of Larry Snelling he did just that. With nearly 30 years with the department, Snelling comes in with experience aldermen told CBS 2's Andrew Ramos will be vital in moving the city forward.

Snelling is a South Side native. He also spent the bulk of his career as an instructor with the CPD training academy.

"He's had an opportunity to know a lot of the candidates, and they know him," said 29th Ward Ald. Christ Taliaferro. "So they know the person who's going to be leading them."

Taliaferro agrees that the selection of Chief Snelling is an opportunity for the department to lift up morale with one of their own at the helm.

"He could hit the ground running," Taliaferro said. "He doesn't have to figure out where Madison or State Street is or any of her other streets within the city."

"I think an outsider would've been catastrophic," said 38th Ward Ald. Nick Sposato. "So this was 100% the right move to make."

While it appears Snelling does have plenty of support, it's not necessarily a slam dunk just yet. The chief still needs to get the thumbs up of the full city council. And before that happens, Snelling is expected to present himself in a public forum before the committee of police and fire. That date is still not set.

The mayor will officially introduce Snelling as his selection for superintendent at a press conference Monday morning.

Al Taliferro is the chairman of the city council's Police and Fire Committee, which must first approve the mayor's pick before it goes to the full city council. That committee is currently not scheduled to meet until Sept. 8.