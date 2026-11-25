Chicago taxpayers could soon be on the hook for a combined $15 million in settlements in three wrongful murder conviction cases.

The city's Law Department has recommended those settlements to the City Council Finance Committee, which will vote on the proposed settlements on Monday.

The largest proposed settlement is a recommendation to pay $10 million to Jeremy Jackson, who spent 20 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of the July 2000 murder of 32-year-old Mitchell Dotson.

According to his lawsuit, Jackson was only 17 years old when he was coerced into a false confession, and no physical evidence or witnesses ever linked him to the shooting. His lawsuit accused officers of beating and threatening Jackson, and denying him access to his mother and a lawyer during his interrogation, before he signed a false confession in January 2001.

In 2002, Jackson was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, before trial, Jackson's attorney withdrew a motion to suppress his coerced confession. That attorney later had his license to practice law suspended for three years due to "serious misconduct" in nine other cases.

According to his lawsuit, another man, Anthony Curtis, was the actual killer, but detectives coerced him into falsely identifying Jackson as a second shooter. According to the lawsuit, Curtis initially told police he was the only shooter, but after repeated threats from detectives, agreed to implicate Jackson, whom he had a personal grudge against.

During post-conviction hearings, Curtis admitted that he was the only shooter, and a forensic pathologist testified that there was no evidence of a second shooter. Jackson's conviction and sentence were thrown out in June 2022. He was later granted a certificate of innocence.

$4.6 million settlement recommended for man wrongfully convicted in deadly 1990 shootout

A second settlement up for consideration on Monday would pay $4.6 million to James Fletcher Jr., who spent nearly 15 years in prison for the 1990 murder of Willie Sorrell before he was later exonerated.

According to his lawsuit, no physical evidence ever linked Fletcher to Sorrell's murder, and he was only convicted because police coerced witnesses into falsely identifying him as one of the shooters.

On Dec. 21, 1990, two men robbed a delivery truck driver at gunpoint in the 5600 block of West Madison Street, and got into a shootout with the driver. According to Fletcher's lawsuit, a stray bullet from one of the robber's guns struck and killed Sorrell, an innocent bystander.

Witnesses were not able to identify the gunmen, and the case went cold, but in 2002, one of the witnesses to the shooting was arrested in an arson case, and falsely identified Fletcher as one of the robbers involved in the shootout that killed Sorrell.

According to Fletcher's lawsuit, detectives should have known the witness was not reliable, because he had already made several conflicting statements about the case, and had an extensive criminal history, yet agreed not to seek any arson charges against him in exchange for his testimony against Fletcher.

In 2005, a jury convicted him of murder and he was later sentenced to life in prison.

In 2020, Fletcher's conviction was vacated, and in 2022, he was granted a certificate of innocence.

$400,000 settlement sought for man wrongfully convicted of 2013 murder of postal worker

The third settlement would pay $400,000 to Philip Anderson, who was wrongfully convicted of the 2013 murder of Jonathan Hoskins near 75th and Eberhart.

According to Anderson's lawsuit, police coerced two witnesses into falsely identifying Anderson as the gunman. A jury convicted him in 2016, but he was later granted a new trial and was acquitted of all charges in 2024.

If the Finance Committee approves the settlements on Monday, a final vote by the full City Council could come during its next regular meeting on Dec. 8.