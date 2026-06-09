Chicago City Council hearing on electronic monitoring raises more questions than answers

After weeks of planning, the Chicago City Council Public Safety Committee on Tuesday hosted a hearing on Cook County's embattled electronic monitoring program, but a few key partners were missing.

The Cook County Chief Judge's office is in charge of the program, but no one from their office spoke at the meeting; and no one from the Cook County Sheriff's office, which executes arrest warrants when someone violates terms of their monitoring, attended the meeting.

That was in large part because there was another similar meeting an hour and a half later before the Cook County Board's Criminal Justice Committee, where representatives from both offices appeared instead.

That schedule meant many questions from Chicago alderpersons were unanswered.

"It's a concern to me that our brand-new chief judge, who I wish well, Judge Charles Beach has revealed that approximately 20 percent of the over 3,000 total participants on electronic monitoring are actively facing violent felony charges," said Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd).

Many alders had questions for Beach's office, which took over control of the county's electronic monitoring program last year.

While Judge's office was not at the Public Safety Committee meeting at City Hall, they were across the building on the Cook County side, where the county board's Criminal Justice Committee was holding a hearing on the electronic monitoring program and the enforcement of orders of protection.

"Judge Beach's mission to be transparent has been evident," said Kate Nolan, director of legal research at the chief judge's office.

Data posted by the chief judges office to their website shows, of the thousands of people on Cook County's electronic monitoring program, 8 percent are considered AWOL. That means they either missed curfew for three or more hours, or the battery on their monitoring bracelet – which they are required to charge themselves – has died, their bracelet has been cut off, or their monitor has otherwise lost connectivity.

Chicago Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) called for Tuesday's Public Safety Committee hearing to find out why someone like Alphanso Talley, who was on electronic monitoring when he allegedly shot and killed Chicago Police Officer John Bartholomew and critically wounded his partner, was out on the street in the first place.

"The murder of Officer Bartholomew last month raises a lot of questions about the Cook County court system," Tabares said.

She and other members of the City Council were hoping Tuesday's hearing would bring more clarity.

"People need to sit down and talk," said Sarah Brown, an advocate with the All In Alliance, a survivor-led nonprofit which provides support to people in the court system.

The sheriff's office said they weren't at the city's meeting, but are committed to answering any questions sent to them. The chief judges office said they sent a representative, but CBS News Chicago didn't see anyone, and no one from Beach's office spoke at the hearing.

A spokesperson for Beach's office issued the following statement:

"Chief Judge Charles Beach was in Bloomington on Tuesday fulfilling a previously scheduled commitment to teach at the Illinois Judicial Education Conference for newly sworn-in judges from across the State of Illinois. In his absence, he designated the Court's Director of Legal Research, Katherine Nolan, to appear on behalf of the Circuit Court of Cook County and provide testimony at the Cook County Board hearing around the same time addressing similar issues. The Circuit Court recognizes the importance of ongoing public discussion regarding electronic monitoring, warrant service, and the administration of the pretrial system. Addressing these matters remains a top priority for the Court. The Court continues to work collaboratively with justice partners to evaluate procedures, review data, and identify opportunities to improve operations while ensuring public safety, due process, and compliance with Illinois law. The court is participating in the Supreme Court of Illinois' newly formed task force on the issue with other stakeholders. This Court remains committed to keeping City Council members and other elected officials informed."

Some members of the committee suggested trying to hold a joint hearing in the future with both City Council members and Cook County board members to get questions answered about the county's electronic monitoring program.