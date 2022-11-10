Chicago City Council Committee to discuss ongoing CTA problems

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Council Transportation Committee will discuss ongoing issues with the CTA.

City leaders are expected to examine problems and come up with solutions to improve CTA services.

The hearing comes amid mass complaints of limited and inconsistent train and bus schedules and a spike in crime.

CTA President Dorval Carter is expected to attend today's meeting at 11 a.m.

The CTA emailed us overnight and says service is steadily improving with more trains and fewer long waits between trains.