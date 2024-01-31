Watch CBS News
Chicago's Cinema Chatham closes permanently

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than three years after re-opening, a movie theater on Chicago's South Side is closing for good.

The CEO of the theater's parent company Emagine issued a statement that said the closure comes as a result of business at Cinema Chatham no longer being quote "economically viable."

Other Emagine-owned theatres will remain open in Batavia and Frankfort.

