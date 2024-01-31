Chicago's Cinema Chatham closes permanently
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than three years after re-opening, a movie theater on Chicago's South Side is closing for good.
The CEO of the theater's parent company Emagine issued a statement that said the closure comes as a result of business at Cinema Chatham no longer being quote "economically viable."
Other Emagine-owned theatres will remain open in Batavia and Frankfort.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.