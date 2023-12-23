2 killed, 9 wounded in Chicago shootings during Christmas weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least two people were killed, and nine others were hurt in shootings over Christmas weekend as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 56.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, in the 6400 block of South Morgan Street around 5:52 p.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a residence when he was struck in the groin area by gunfire. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police say a person of interest was being questioned and a handgun was recovered on the scene.

Less than a half hour later, a 28-year-old woman was driving, in the 4500 block of West 83rd Street around 6:10 p.m., when a male occupant in a blue Jeep fired shots. The victim drove off and stopped at a gas station, in the 8700 block of South Harlem, where EMS and police were called.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to both legs and abdomen.

Later in the evening, an 18-year-old man was in the 7100 block of South Halsted Street around 11:12 p.m. when shots were fired. The victim was taken to U of C in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Saturday

At 12:03 a.m., in the 600 block of West 71st Street, a 37-year-old man was driving westbound when shots were fired - causing the victim to strike a fence in the 700 block of West 71st St. The victim was taken to U of C in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

At 12:18 a.m., in the 7200 block of South May Street, a 56-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when a male offender approached on foot and fired shots. The victim was transported to U of C in good condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

At 2:10 a.m., in the 700 block of West 92nd Street, two people were involved in an argument when shots were fired. A 38-year-old woman was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Christ in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the face. A 46-year-old man was taken by the CFD to Christ in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the back and left leg. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area 2 detectives and the incident is domestic-related.

At 10 a.m., near the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, a 56-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the right foot. The victim was taken to U of C in unknown condition. The victim was uncooperative with responding officers. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Area 1 detectives.

At 4:51 p.m., in the 1700 block of West Cortez Street, a 19-year-old man was in the alley when he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest by an unknown offender. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At 8:25 p.m., in the 3200 block of East 87th Street, a 37-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was transported by the CFD to U of C in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the right leg.