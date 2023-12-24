Watch CBS News
Knife-wielding man shot during argument at Chicago train station

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot following an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10:43 p.m. at the Garfield station in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

A witness said a 40-year-old man was involved in an argument with another unaged male on the mezzanine level of the Red Line. The victim pulled out a knife during the altercation at which time the offender discharged a handgun - striking the victim, police said.   

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.  

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 7:12 AM CST

