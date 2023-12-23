28-year-old migrant shot, killed in Chicago, alderman says

CHICAGO (CBS) – A young man who had recently migrated to Chicago was shot and killed Saturday afternoon near a migrant facility in Gage Park, according to a local alderman.

Police said the 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of West 55th Street a little before 1 p.m. when an unknown car pulled up. An unknown suspect fired a gun at the victim, striking him in the head.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that the shooting happened in front of the Gage Park migrant facility.

He later posted that the shooting victim was a migrant and that he died from his wounds.

Lopez added, "He was not a current resident of the Gage Park facility but definitely the intended target."

The alderman added that Chicago police were working to get specifics about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.