Some of America's best home bakers will show off their skills and compete in the Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic.

The beloved American tradition returns to primetime Monday night, with a CBS special hosted by Drew Barrymore. A total of 24 contestants are featured on the show, including Chicagoan Daniel Will, who said he grew up in a big family and helped his mom bake as a youngster.

But it took more than that youthful experience to master the craft.

"I think as I got older, and I was cooking and baking for myself, I was like, you know, it's really hard to bake, right? It's so scientific. It's so exact. And so it's like a challenge that I needed to, like, overcome and kind of succeed at," Will said, "So I just practiced and practiced, and I was lucky to kind of stumble on this opportunity."

Will applied for the Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic, not sure if he'd make the cut. But he did.

For the competition, Will created a Nigerian-inspired twist on the classic American biscuit.

"I love to make food that kind of represents where I've traveled, my ethnicity, my upbringing and my personality," said Will, "and so, you know, I know that I'm Nigerian — my heritage is that. And so I love to be creative in the kitchen. I do catering here in the city. It's called Daniel's Test Kitchen — we cater all over the city. And I love to do what I call global comfort food."

Will said his task for the Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic was to come up with a different way to present a Pillsbury biscuit, and in a way that could be accomplished while watching sports — thus the name, "Game Day Biscuit."

The result was a biscuit cone stuffed with Jollof-spiced steak, sautéed bell peppers, and onions in a spicy tomato sauce topped with grated cheese and herbs. Will shared the full recipe with us:

BISCUIT 1 16.3-ounce Pillsbury Grand Southern Homestyle Original Biscuits cooking spray 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted 1 teaspoon Jollof spice mix TOMATO SAUCE 1 cup fire-roasted tomato puree 1 small can tomato paste ⅛ of a Scotch bonnet or habanero pepper, pureed Kosher salt, to taste Freshly ground black pepper, to taste BEEF FILLING 1 teaspoon unsalted butter 1 teaspoon vegetable oil 1lb thin Ribeye Steaks, cut into small cubes ½ teaspoon Kosher salt 1 tablespoon baking soda ¼ cup finely diced yellow onion ¼ cup finely diced bell peppers, yellow & green 1 habanero pepper 1 garlic clove, minced 1 small Bay Leaf 3 teaspoons sweet paprika 2 teaspoons smoked paprika 3 teaspoons tomato powder 2 teaspoons onion powder 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon curry powder 1 teaspoon ground ginger 1 teaspoon chili powder 1 teaspoon dried thyme 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 1 small can beef broth 1 cup whole milk mozzarella, shredded ⅓ cup Grated Parmesan Cheese, for garnish ⅓ cup dried Italian herb seasoning, for garnish Equipment Heavy-duty aluminum foil Pastry Brush INSTRUCTIONS 1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a sheet tray with parchment paper. 2. Open the biscuit container and remove two of the biscuits. Overlap them by ½ inch, lightly press them together, sealing the connected edges so it's cohesive, and using a rolling pin, lightly roll into a long strip, about 15 inches long, keeping it uniform in thickness, alternating flipping it over so both sides are sealed together well. Cut two equal-sized strips. 3. Make cone molds by shaping heavy-duty aluminum foil. Grease the molds with cooking spray and carefully wrap the strip of dough around each mold, each piece slightly overlapping the other. Pinch the bottom seams together and the little piece at the top left after wrapping. Add the ½ teaspoon of Jollof spice to the melted butter and brush over the crescent dough. 4. Place cones on a baking sheet, 2-3 inches apart. Bake at 375 for 15-18 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool. 5. In a medium sauce pot, add in the tomato puree, tomato paste, habanero pepper puree, and seasoning. Cook uncovered on medium-high heat, stirring occasionally to combine. Add the butter and oil to a sauce pot on medium-high heat. After 30 seconds, add in the beef, a pinch of salt and pepper, and leave untouched for 2 minutes. Then cook for 2 minutes longer, stirring. 6. Add in the onions, peppers, garlic, bay leaf, and spices. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add in the remaining Jollof Spice Mix and cook for another minute, stirring constantly while still on medium-high heat. The moisture should be mostly evaporated. Add ½ cup of tomato sauce to the meat mixture and stir to combine. Continue to cook for another two minutes on medium-high heat until it has a deep color. 7. To assemble, add a pinch of cheese at the bottom of each cone. Top with the hot beef mixture until the cone is ¾ full, add more cheese, reserved tomato sauce, and garnish with the herb and Parmesan cheese mixture. Serve warm. Total Time: 1 hour Yield: 8 cones

"If you're sitting there watching the game, you can yell at the TV and enjoy one of these," said Will.

The Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic can be seen at 7 p.m. on CBS Chicago (Channel 2).