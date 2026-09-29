Chicago police investigating string of 40 car burglaries in Bronezville and South Loop

Chicago police need help to find a group of thieves who have broken into at least 40 cars in the last few weeks on the Near South Side.

Police said a group of two to four burglars have broken into those vehicles usually parked along the street or in parking garages in the South Loop and Bronzeville neighborhoods, and stolen property from inside.

The most recent break-in was early Sunday morning near State Street and Cermak Road.

In two cases the thieves pointed guns at car owners who confronted them.

Police have only vague descriptions of the suspects. They asked anyone with information on the burglaries to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.