Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Ivan Capifali stepping down

The head of Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection is stepping down.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Monday that BACP Commissioner Ivan Capifali is leaving his position at City Hall.

The department is responsible for licensing businesses, protecting people from fraud, and enforcing labor laws, among many other functions.

In a statement, Capifali said he is moving to the private sector to become an entrepreneur.

Capifali was appointed as commissioner of BACP in March 205. He served before that as first deputy commissioner of the department.

Prior to joining BACP, Capifali served in the Chicago Department of Environment and the Chicago Commission on Animal Care and Control.

Capifali is one of at least a half dozen senior staff members who have resigned from the Johnson administration so far this year.