Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson endorses Vice President Kamala Harris as nominee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Sunday that he is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for President of the United States, following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race.

The president announced Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, and shortly after that original announcement, he endorsed Harris for the nomination.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Johnson praised Biden and endorsed Harris as the next Democratic nominee.

President Biden united the country by defeating Donald Trump in 2020 and Chicago is grateful for his leadership and service. Today President Biden cemented his legacy as the rare leader who puts the people above himself. It is vital for our entire party to come together and support Vice President Kamala Harris. I am proud to give her my full endorsement. Vice President Harris is the visionary leader that we need now to defeat the threat of another Trump presidency. She has proven herself as a fearless defender of democracy. I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure she becomes our next President.

Johnson was one of many Illinois officials reacting to the president's withdrawal from the race.

Despite calls for Biden to drop out of the race, Johnson continued to support Mr. Biden. On July 9 he said in a statement on X, "I am proud to continue supporting President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in this election and I look forward to welcoming Democrats from across the country to Chicago, the greatest city in the world, for the Democratic National Convention next month. We must be united as we work as hard as possible every day to ensure that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are reelected – and Donald Trump is defeated once and for all."

On June 28, Johnson wrote, "Here's what I know: when you get knocked down, you've got to dust yourself off and get back up again. Take it from a guy who's beaten a bad poll or two—this President is ready to fight for us every single day!"

Harris says she will be seeking the Democratic presidential nomination and "intends to win it."

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin Aug. 19 in Chicago.