Chicago Blues Festival, Lincoln Park Greek Fest and more this weekend in Chicago

Summer festivals are happening across Chicago this weekend focusing on art, music and food.

Here are some to add to your weekend plans.

Chicago Blues Festival

The Chicago Blues Festival is happening at Millennium Park through Sunday.

All performances in Millennium Park are free and open to the public. You can find a full list of performances on the city's website.

It's the nation's largest free blues festival.

Lincoln Park Greek Fest

St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual festival this weekend in Lincoln Park.

Enjoy Greek food and music at 2701 N. Sheffield Ave. from noon to 11 p.m and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

You can shop around and watch live performances all weekend.

57th Street Art Fair

Head to the 57th Street Art Fair on Saturday and Sunday in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.

The art air runs along 57th Street between Woodlawn and Kenwood Avenues and on Kimbark between 56th and 57th Streets.

American Writers Festival

Reading and writing lovers should check out this weekend's American Writers Festival.

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the American Writers Museum on Michigan Avenue.

More than 90 writers will join together for two days of programming diving into books, film adaptations, podcasts, journalism and more.