Chicago Blackhawks release 2024-25 season schedule

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks have released their schedule for the 2024-25 season, featuring a season-opening matchup against the expansion Utah Hockey Club.

The Blackhawks' season opener is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Delta Center in Salk Lake City. They'll play in their home opener at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 against the San Jose Sharks.

They also will host the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. against the St. Louis Blues. It will be the fifth time the Blackhawks will play in the Winter Classic, and their second time playing at Wrigley Field.

The Blackhawks will wrap up the season with back-to-back road games on April 14 and 15 against the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.

You can view the Blackhawks' full season schedule online. Tickets for the Winter Classic also are available online. Single-game tickets for the rest of the season are not yet for sale.

The Blackhawks finished the 2023-24 season with a 23-53-6 record, and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, but rookie forward Connor Bedard was awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league's rookie of the year.