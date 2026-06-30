Chicago Black Gay Men's Caucus builds community, advances advocacy

Pride Month is often marked by parades and celebrations, but it is also a time to recognize the people doing the work behind the scenes to strengthen communities year-round.

The Chicago Black Gay Men's Caucus recently brought together supporters, advocates, and leaders for an event centered on connection, recognition, and joy.

Early this month, more than 100 people gathered for the Chicago Black Gay Men's Caucus Spring Fling.

"It's Pride Month," said David Dodd, a Chicago Black Gay Hall of Fame inductee. "This is our time to shine, and shine brightly."

The event is more than just a fundraiser. It is an annual celebration of community, leadership, and joy where executive director Dr. Keith Green brings the community together.

"It's important that we gather, and that we love on one another, and that we celebrate one another," said Green.

Founded in 2005, the Chicago Black Gay Men's Caucus was created in response to the urgent health concerns impacting Black gay, bisexual, and same-gender-loving men.

"In 2005, there was a five-city study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that suggested that 46% of Black, gay, bisexual, and same-gender-loving men are living with HIV," Green said.

More than two decades later, organizers said the mission of the organization has gone far beyond that. The caucus says it has created spaces where people can find support, build meaningful connections, develop leaders, and thrive.

The Spring Fling honored six Hall-of-Fame inductees and community leaders whose work has helped shape Chicago's Black LGBTQ+ community. One recipient was Dodd, an award-winning marketing and communications executive who serves as director of marketing and communications at the nonprofit The Night Ministry.

Dodd was honored with the Dr. Keith R. Green Community Leader Award.

"It's nice to also be recognized for it," he said. "I didn't really think about those things in certain ways, but I'm glad that others see it as something that's very important to be able to do that, and honor us who are doing it."

Dodd said while the recognition is meaningful, the work has always been about creating opportunities for others.

"Community can look like a lot of different things," Dodd said. "I mean, for me, it was creating events and spaces and places where we could kind of be, and kind of have Black boy joy, as I like to call that. And we need that — especially with the world that we live in today."

Around the room at the Spring Fling, there was a celebration of accomplishments, recognition of those who came before, and a reminder that a community remains essential.

"Events like this, specifically in the Black LGBTQ+ space, is much needed," Dodd said, "because oftentimes, you know, we are overlooked in the broader sphere."

As Pride Month wraps up, organizers hope gatherings like the Chicago Black Gay Men's Caucus Spring Fling continue to inspire the next generation of leaders, while reminding people they don't have to navigate life challenges by themselves.

"My hope is that every Black gay, bisexual, and same-gender-loving man finds the community that they need to live long, prosperous, healthy lives," said Green.

After 21 years of building community in Chicago, members of the Chicago Black Gay Men's Caucus said that is what they will continue to do.

"I'm inspired to do more, to do better," Green said.

The Chicago Black Gay Men's Caucus said its work continues year-round through health initiatives, leadership programs, advocacy efforts, and community-building events throughout the city.