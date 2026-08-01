Lewandowski scores 2 goals in Fire home debut as Chicago beats Charlotte FC 2-1

Robert Lewandowski scored two goals, including the winner, in his home debut for the Fire, helping Chicago beat Charlotte FC 2-1 on Saturday.

Lewandowski, who made the move from FC Barcelona in a two-year deal with Chicago, equalized in the 20th minute off a screamer from outside the box that tied the game at 1.

He connected on his second goal of the night in the 68th minute with a go-ahead shot to the bottom left corner to seal the win for the Fire (9-6-2), who played their first home match in over two months.

Pep Biel gave Charlotte (7-7-4) an early lead with a shot from the right side of the box on an assist from Idan Toklomati.

Charlotte pushed for an equalizer late and earned a corner in stoppage time, but Chicago held on to preserve the one-goal lead.

Charlotte entered the match unbeaten in its last two games, but dropped its third straight against the Fire.

Up next

Charlotte: Takes on Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup group stage play on Tuesday.

Chicago: Visit Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup group stage play on Thursday.