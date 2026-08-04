Chicago Bears hold second padded practice, focusing on defense

The Chicago Bears held their second straight padded practice Tuesday with multiple periods of live tackling as they focused in on defense.

Luther Burden, who continues to make plays during this camp, took a big hit from linebacker Devin Bush to end the two-minute drill with an incompletion to end practice. Burden said after he was OK, and was still very confident in himself and the team's offense.

Burden said he will be making explosive plays this season and, with all their weapons, this Bears offense can be the best in the league.

Meanwhile, Devin Bush showed off his speed on the practice field, chasing down Caleb Williams at one point. Bush said Dennis Allen's message for the defense, with Coby Bryant sidelined, is that they all have to be better. Allen also said pretty passionately that regardless of who is filling in for Bryant, he wants to see "11 frickin' dudes on the field competing their a** off."

As for who will be filling in for Bryant, Cam Lewis will get the first crack at safety alongside rookie Dillon Thieneman. Lewis had been playing nickel cornerback, but as Allen pointed out, part of the reason the Bears signed him was for his versatility.

With Kyler Gordon still out, Jaylon Jones, Josh Blackwell and rookie Malik Muhamma will all get cracks at the nickel cornerback spot for now.