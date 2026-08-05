Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards returns to training camp after calf injury

The Chicago Bears held a short and light practice Wednesday without pads, but it marked the return of linebacker T.J. Edwards.

Edwards missed the first week and a half of camp with a calf injury. He and new safety Marlen Sewell started camp like every other member of Dennis Allen's defense by doing 40 up-downs.

Darnell Wright spoke after practice, fresh off signing his historic four-year, $116 million extension. The Bears announced the deal Tuesday by saying "The Wright Tackle is here to stay." The deal includes $93 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the agreement told the Associated Press.

Wright said he's very grateful and thanked general manager Ryan Poles for investing in him, not only financially, but also as a player.

The right tackle said he wants to pay that forward and be a good player for Poles and the coaches, not just for the team but for everyone who helped him.

Running back Kyle Monangai also spoke after training camp, saying it's "easy" to run behind Wright and there's no one more deserving. Monangai is entering his second NFL season; he said his head "isn't on a swivel" as much, and can focus on what really matters.

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor offered some insight into the mentality of the Bears' running game, saying Ben Johnson hasn't mentioned the word "efficient"; instead, they're focused on being "explosive."