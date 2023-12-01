Nearly a dozen Chicago bar patrons robbed at gunpoint on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A North Side Chicago bar was on edge Friday after nearly a dozen customers inside were robbed at gunpoint during closing time.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot went to Noble Square to get the latest.

A sign was posted on the front door of the Chipp Inn that read, "Please wait to be buzzed in. Thanks." The sign was put up after the armed robbery took place early Friday morning.

Police said around 1:40 a.m., five men walked into the business and showed guns to those behind the bar and patrons. They then took money from the register and robbed at least 10 people who were inside the tavern. Everyone handed over their money.

The suspects then ran out of the bar.

It wasn't the first time robbers hit the bar. On Sept. 10, two men walked into the bar with guns and took the cash drawer and, robbed several customers of their belongings, then ran away from the scene.

Police said there have been no arrests in either robbery. Detectives are still