Chicago bar, 11 of its customers robbed by armed group on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Detectives are investigating after a bar and its customers were robbed at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 1:40 a.m. at the Chipp Inn bar located in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue in West Town.

Five unknown males entered the business, displayed firearms, and demanded money from the register and 11 people who were inside at the time, police said.

All of the victims complied. The offenders then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No arrests were made.