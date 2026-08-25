Chicago band "Hollyy" hosting series of pop-up summer concerts near the lake

A series of pop-up concerts on the lakefront are drawing hundreds of people.

The idea came from a local band known as Hollyy that started jamming near Belmont Harbor last summer.

For Tanner Dane and his band, it takes a lot to set up their monthly lakeside shows. People know to come to the concrete slabs by the Aids Garden, because at dusk, they busk.

"We are a busking band through and through," Dane said. "We got all the equipment to do it."

The band played tribute to the late Dolly Parton during their show on Tuesday night.

The group is a mix of Tanner's friends from his hometown, Elgin, and college. They play indie rock mixed with old soul music and they can take their concerts anywhere with solar-powered batteries for equipment.

Dane says the idea came about last summer when his solo tour fell through. He was looking for a way to still get his music out to the public, so he turned to his band and the lake.

"The first one had about 100 to 150 people and it really just leveled up from there," he said.

The concerts are free, about once a month and they advertise on social media. Their fans see it.

"I heard music and followed it and then I followed them on Instagram and kept coming back," said Deana Hanns.

"It was posted on TikTok and Jess actually sent it in our group text and my husband also sent it to me," said Claire Whalen.

People come with their dinners, art projects ... some even decide to take a dip in the lake.

"The elaborate food spreads you will see are sick," Dane said.

It's become a mini Ravinia or Red Rocks, with the crowd lining the slabs with their blankets. They get a view of the lake and music to go along with it.

Dane says the city has given them tickets a couple of times already, but they sorted it out.

"There's a whole thing between like, what kind of permits do you have, what scale of event you get, too. For us, we just come out and busk, so I don't know," he said.

They want to give Chicagoans the quintessential summer and plan to be back here next year.

"It goes quick and so I think a lot of people want to take advantage of it," Dane said.