Gun goes off as 6 people rob, attempt to carjack man in Loop; 1 in custody

Chicago police said one person is in custody after an early morning armed robbery and attempted carjacking involving six suspects.

CPD said a 30-year-old man was walking to his parked car around 1:50 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Lake Front Drive when a group of six people approached him.

Police said the victim told them the men pulled out weapons and hit him before taking his personal property. As he got into his car to drive away, the victim said one of them suspects got into the passenger seat of his car.

A struggle inside the car ensued and the man fired his gun out of the passenger window. No one was struck by the gunfire, police said.

The victim was able to drive away and flag down officers on patrol. The suspect in his passenger seat tried to run away but was taken into custody in the 100 block of W. Wacker, police said.

Charges are pending against the man in custody and a gun was recovered, police said. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.