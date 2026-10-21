Basketball Museum of Illinois hosts Leadership Academy for Chicago area student athletes

More than 100 athletes from Chicago area schools gathered under one roof on Wednesday morning for a day not focused on competition, but for a meeting of the minds.

The Basketball Museum of Illinois hosted its 5th Leadership Academy at the Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park.

Student athletes hit the hardwood, not for competition, but cooperation. Organizers said those who attended the academy were chosen because they show the potential to influence and inspire.

Christ The King Jesuit College Prep School senior Isaiah Steins said he was proud to have been selected.

"I mean, of course, because they've seen something in me that I didn't see in myself for like a good long time.

St. Laurence High School junior Clancy Bowen, who plays volleyball, said she was excited to see how other teams may work.

"We all put our ideas together to make everything work. I thought that was pretty cool," she said.

Running tabletops and drills on the court, they were just feet from something new – the Basketball Museum of Illinois, set to open in late 2027, with a focus on kids' access and outreach.

"They are able to hear different voices. That's a key component to this; different voices from other campuses, different voices in our leadership academy presenters, and the opportunity to have time and space outside of the high school bubble," said the museum's executive director, Jason Ronai.

The museum seeks to put a spotlight not only on where the sport's been, but where it is going with this next generation.

"Having good leadership can take you a long way," Steins said.