Chicago OEMC warns residents to prepare for major winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big winter storm full of dangerously cold temperatures and significant accumulating snow is expected to hit Chicago later this week.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) said residents should be prepared for the conditions as the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch in effect from Thursday evening through early Saturday (Christmas Eve).

Impacts include falling and blowing snow resulting in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible. Power outages will also be possible as a result of a strong damaging wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

The NWS has released information on how to understand its forecast terminology and what to do to improve safety for anyone needing to brave the conditions.

The OEMC had other important information resources for residents.

Sign up for alerts

The OEMC issues several alerts and notifications to keep people up to date on weather conditions and emergencies.

Sign up for alerts at NotifyChicago.org.

For lakefront notifications, including flooding, text "CHILAKE" to 78015. For business updates, text "CHIBIZ" to 67283.

Warming centers

When temperatures reach 32 degrees or below, the city's Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) activates warming areas at six community service centers:

Englewood Center located at 1140 West 79th Street

North Area Center located at 845 West Wilson Avenue

Garfield Center located at 10 South Kedzie Avenue

South Chicago Center located at 8650 South Commercial Avenue

King Center located at 4314 South Cottage

Trina Davila Center located at 4312 West North Avenue

Most warming centers are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, but the Garfield Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to connect residents to emergency shelter.

Chicago parks and libraries also serve as warming centers during extreme cold. Check in with your local park, library or police station for warming center locations and hours.

Residents must wear a face covering while in warming areas.

Those seeking a warm place to go after hours can also call 311 to be connected to available services.

For more information on winter preparation, visit Chicago.gov/oemc.