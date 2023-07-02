First Alert Weather: Scattered showers along with isolated thunderstorms

First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder continue today.

The rain won't dampen your upcoming Fourth of July plans as drier and hotter weather is ahead.

Warm with sunshine for July 4th and highs near 90. A front arrives late Wednesday and cools temperatures slightly for the end of the week.

Today:

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. High 76.

Tonight:

Isolated showers wrapping up. Low 65.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy and warmer. High 84.