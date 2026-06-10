Chicago area minister defrauded church members out of $2 million, prosecutors say

A northwest suburban pastor is facing federal charges, accused of ripping off church members in a $2 million scheme.

According to prosecutors, Winston Batino took money from about 40 victims, telling them they were investing in a non-existent rehab facility.

Batino allegedly used the money for personal expenses, including gambling.

Prosecutors said Winston's wire fraud scheme charge stemmed from Jan. 8, 2025, when he allegedly sent about $46,500 through an electronic transfer from a church in Skokie to an account that he controlled. He was also charged with filing a false tax return in October 2022. It was further alleged that he reported $195,071, despite knowing his income was more than that amount.

Church leaders say an independent investigation found no wrongdoing on the church's part, and Batino was fired as soon as the scheme was discovered.

Batino faces up to 20 years for wire fraud and up to three years for the tax charge.