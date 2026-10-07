Chicago-area libraries, other institutions hold events for Banned Books Week

This week is Banned Books Week, a tradition going back 44 years in response to challenges to books in schools, libraries and bookstores.

Organizers from the American Library Association say Banned Books Week "highlights the value of free and open access to information and brings together the entire book community — librarians, educators, authors, publishers, booksellers, and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas."

Banned Books Week events were planned in the Chicago area throughout the week, including a series of live readings by professional actors from the City Lit Theater company. The annual "Books on the Chopping Block" event features dramatic readings of short excerpts from the 10 most frequently banned books in the U.S. in 2025.

"Books on the Chopping Block" will appear at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Northbrook Public Library, at 1201 Cedar Ln. in Northbrook; at 7 p.m. Thursday at Women & Children First bookstore, at 5233 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood; and at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Edgewater Branch of the Chicago Public Library, at 6000 N. Broadway.

"Books on the Chopping Block" events were also held this week at City Lit Theater itself in Edgewater, and at the DePaul Theater School Lobby.

The University of Chicago is also touting its Banned Books Initiative, which features a collection of more than 2,000 banned books and supports academic research on book bans and their impact.

Dulcey Hunter joined the U of C last month as the Banned Books Postdoctoral Scholar with the University of Chicago Forum for Free Inquiry and Expression.

Quoted in a UChicago News article, Hunter noted that bans or curriculum restrictions on books have a "chilling effect" on education.

"Teachers may be self-censoring," Hunter was quoted. "Many educators, due to professional strain, fear of retribution or backlash, decide not to incorporate controversial texts and stick with the safe choices."

Hunter told UChicago News that last year, 92% of all book challenges in the U.S. came through coordinated efforts by "pressure groups, government officials, and decision makers," while only 3% came from individual parents.

According to the American Library Association, the following books were the most frequently banned in 2025: