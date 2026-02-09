Chicago-area pilot detained during fuel stop in Guinea; family pleads for his return

A Chicago-area family is pleading for help after an American pilot was jailed overseas during what was supposed to be a routine fuel stop.

For nearly six weeks, Brad Schlenker has been detained in Guinea, in West Africa. His family said the U.S. government has offered little help so far.

His family said it all started with what they describe as a paperwork issue during a fuel stop in Guinea. They've been making calls to state, federal, and local leaders for help, but with no luck.

"Still being held without any justification its just absolute madness," Brad said.

After 41 days inside a Guinea prison in West Africa, Brad Schlenker from Wheaton explained what happened to him when he landed a private plane in Conakry, the capital of Guinea.

"And they opened the door and were met with multiple machine guns, three armed vehicles, and 80 other heavily armed individuals," he said.

Brad is a pilot, and according to his family, a good one with 40 years of experience. He was arrested in Guinea along with his co-pilot, an American citizen from New Jersey.

It was supposed to be a brief fuel stop, flying a family on their private plane en route to Dubai.

Brad's brother, Jon, said what authorities there are calling a paperwork violation quickly escalated into a prison stay.

"It was supposed to be a refueling and kind of a rest stop, and they were informed as they were entering into the airspace in Guinea, they needed a special permit, which they weren't aware of," Jon said. "In his eyes, he didn't do anything wrong. He was cleared to land and has that actually recorded on tape."

Jon said Brad calls home daily from jail and that as an American, he is being treated well, but wants to come home to his wife and kids.

The family has reached out to the U.S. Embassy, members of Congress, and private attorneys, but Jon said the response has been frustrating.

"I think he knows he will get out, it's just a matter of when, but after 44 days of being in prison, you probably go through periods of immense stress and desperation. Like are you guys doing anything? What is going on?

Now, the family said they're hoping pressure from U.S. officials, or even the White House, could finally bring Brad home.