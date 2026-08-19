Chicago area native among 2 Milligan University cyclists killed in Tennessee crash; driver charged

A college student from the north suburbs was hit by a car and killed on Wednesday while he was on a training ride with his cycling team.

Haylan Engdahl,19, was killed along with another sophomore teammate on Wednesday morning near the East Tennessee school he attended.

He was a sophomore at Milligan University, a small private Christian college, but grew up in Winthrop Harbor and went to high school in Kenosha. He is being remembered for his infectious smile, magnetic personality, and for being grounded in his faith.

Engdahl had a passion for cycling. He was dedicated to the sport and competed regionally and locally in the Midwest, winning competitions before heading off to college.

"Of course, his big love was cycling and he was very good," said Dr. Jeff Bogaczyk.

Bogaczyk is the head of school at Christian Life School in Kenosha, where Engdahl graduated a year ago knew him well.

"He told me once that he did something like 120 miles in a day, and I'm like, 'On a bike?'"

But it was when he was on his bike Wednesday morning in Tennessee, along with Milligan University teammates, that the Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver hit them.

"Eleven of our cyclists were on a training ride this morning. They were struck by a vehicle. Two of them died in the accident," said Milligan University President Dr. Stephen Waers.

It happened on an East Tennessee highway in a mountainous rural area near the college. Highway Patrol sources say the crash may have taken place on a curve.

Engdahl, along with his teammate Brayden Rogers from Huntsville, Alabama, were killed.

(Left to Right) - Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers. Milligan University

Sources say that seven others were hurt — four are in critical condition. Officials say two bikers need to be airlifted to nearby hospitals.

"This is an elite cycling team. It's not a bunch of club guys getting together to ride. They know what they are doing," said Carter County District Attorney Steven Finney.

He says John Benfield, 69, is in custody and charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness.

"We know the families at Milligan University deeply want answers and we want to provide those answers," said Major Roy Brown with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Authorities are investigating as the families, students, and staff at Milligan University try to navigate the school year just getting underway.

"It is more important than ever right now that Milligan is a community gathered around Jesus, and we need Jesus deeply," Waers said.

Additional charges are possible.

It's unclear if the driver was under the influence, but that will also be part of the investigation.