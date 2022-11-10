'Like finding gold': Chicago area business takes in the sunshine and the extra money the comes with it

Chicago area business takes in the sunshine and the extra money it's bringing

Chicago area business takes in the sunshine and the extra money it's bringing

Chicago area business takes in the sunshine and the extra money it's bringing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The unseasonably warmer weather is welcome news to some businesses, like car washes.

They're soaking up a late surge along with the sun. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports from Bensenville, where another type of business is benefitting from the good weather: White Pines Golf Course.

On an average November day, the golf course has about 30 tee times. On Thursday, it had 300, and it's all because of the beautiful weather.

Golfers getting in 18 holes on what could be the last 70 degree day of the season. Some folks said they played hooky from work to take advantage of the near record breaking temperatures.

In Bensenville, under sunny skies, temperatures hit 74 degrees. But soon it will be weather whiplash. The Chicago area could see 26 degrees by Sunday, a 50 degree difference.

For now, both the golfers and the staff bask in the sun and a late fall boost in business.

"This is great revenue for us. This is like finding gold. We're going to be closed if it's snowing. Last year this time, it was snowing! We had blizzards right around Veterans Day, November 11th. Going from snow to 75 degree weather, it's going to help us in the bottom line," said White Plaines Golf Course general manager.

The course is actually open year round, but only the true and few die-hards tee off once the temperatures drop below 40 degrees.