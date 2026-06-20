3 new priests ordained by Archdiocese of Chicago

The Chicago Archdiocese is welcoming three more priests to the area.

John Rahimi, Raymond Grieshaber, and Conrad Espino were ordained on Saturday morning during a ceremony at Holy Name Cathedral on the city's Near North Side.

Rahimi is from Palatine and will have his first assignment in Wilmette. Grieshaber is from Evanston, and his first assignment will be in Mount Prospect. While Espino is from the Philippines and will be in Libertyville.

Espino explains what led him to becoming a priest.

"When I was 13 years old, I had an experience of Jesus that was really profound. I saw Jesus on the cross, and I heard a gentle voice ask me, ' Will you do my will? ' At that point I didn't know what that meant, but I said yes to it because I trusted that voice was good," he said.

Espino said he told his pastor about what happened. The pastor told him he should think about entering the seminary.

The three newly ordained priests will begin their assignments on July 1.

Cardinal Blaise Cupich presided over the ordination.