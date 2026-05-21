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Chicago airports expecting more than 2 million travelers for Memorial Day weekend

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago airports are preparing for Memorial Day weekend travel, as the rush begins Thursday. 

The Chicago Department of Aviation says more than 2 million people are expected to pass through both O'Hare and Midway airports from Thursday through Monday.

The majority of travelers will be flying in and out of O'Hare Airport, with another 300,000 going through Midway. Both are expecting an increase in travelers this year. 

Friday is expected to be the busiest day at both airports. Passengers should prepare for longer lines. 

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