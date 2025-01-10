Flight delays and cancellations at Chicago's airports amid Friday snowfall

CHICAGO (CBS) — A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport Friday morning causing delays as widespread snow moves into the Chicago area.

The ground stop was issued through 9:15 a.m. due to snow and ice.

As of 9:30 a.m., there were over 90 flight cancellations at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. There were 30 flights canceled at Midway International Airport.

The Chicago area is expected to see 1 to 2 inches of snow. As much as 3 inches of snow could fall southeast of Chicago.

