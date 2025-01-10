Watch CBS News
Weather

Widespread snow impacting Friday morning commuters in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Widespread snow impacting Friday morning commuters in Chicago
Widespread snow impacting Friday morning commuters in Chicago 02:17

CHICAGO (CBS) — Widespread snow is on the way for the Chicago area. 

Snow ramps up area-wide by the time the Friday morning rush picks up. There is steady snowfall for several hours, giving way to slick roads. 

Expect the snow to taper off Friday afternoon and shift into Northwest Indiana.

2d202432-5f6f-4583-8d62-7e674283411d.png

The entire area is on track to pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow, with lighter amounts to the northwest.  As much as 3 inches of snow could fall southeast of Chicago. 

City salt spreaders were deployed overnight. The city's first priority will be salting major streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, bridges, and overpasses.

9e8f70aa-b896-4c39-bd83-7f2087eb999a.png

Expect a few passing snow showers through the evening before gradually tapering off by the late evening. 

Sunshine returns on Saturday as temperatures reach closer to freezing for highs. 

6aabf5d4-6818-4044-82ee-0ddef422ab0d.png

On Sunday, there's a quick chance of snow with accumulations up to an inch. 

Arctic air settles in for the start of the new school and work week. Morning lows are in the single digits, and wind chill values can be as low as -20 degrees. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.