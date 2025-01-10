Widespread snow impacting Friday morning commuters in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Widespread snow is on the way for the Chicago area.

Snow ramps up area-wide by the time the Friday morning rush picks up. There is steady snowfall for several hours, giving way to slick roads.

Expect the snow to taper off Friday afternoon and shift into Northwest Indiana.

The entire area is on track to pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow, with lighter amounts to the northwest. As much as 3 inches of snow could fall southeast of Chicago.

City salt spreaders were deployed overnight. The city's first priority will be salting major streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, bridges, and overpasses.

Expect a few passing snow showers through the evening before gradually tapering off by the late evening.

Sunshine returns on Saturday as temperatures reach closer to freezing for highs.

On Sunday, there's a quick chance of snow with accumulations up to an inch.

Arctic air settles in for the start of the new school and work week. Morning lows are in the single digits, and wind chill values can be as low as -20 degrees.