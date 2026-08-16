Chicago Air & Water Show delayed due to weather for second day

The 2026 Chicago Air and Water Show was delayed again on Sunday due to inclement weather.

The show is set to begin at noon and run through 5 p.m. to allow for the full schedule.

Air and Water Show organizers were working with the Federal Aviation Administration and its partners to monitor conditions and ensure safety.

The core of overnight thunderstorm activity passed for Chicago early Sunday morning, but conditions remained overcast. Scattered showers were expected before a cold front was set to cross the area and make for a drier pattern.

The Air and Water Show was also delayed by almost two hours on Saturday due to rain.