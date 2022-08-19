CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to the lakefront this weekend.

You can watch the action for free at North Avenue Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

You an also get great views from Navy Pier or Fullerton Avenue Beach.

Or you can go to Gary/Chicago International Airport for its tailgating version. It costs $10 to park in the paved lot during the show, starting at 8 a.m. each day, and you might even get a chance to meet and talk to some of the pilots.

The Blue Angels, made up of U.S. Navy pilots, will be performing stunts along the lakefront.

The Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team will be along the lakefront this weekend. The team is bringing a brand new routine as members jump out of planes.

"The most exciting part of my day is actually jumping out of the plane," SSG Nikolas Orozco said.