Chicago activists protest President Donald Trump's mass-deportation plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Pilsen on Sunday, many people braved the cold to send a message—President-elect Donald Trump's plan for mass deportation of migrants is not welcome in Chicago.

The people attending the protest said they were sending the message not just to Mr. Trump, but to local leaders as well.

The administration of President-elect Trump has vowed Chicago will be ground zero for its plan to initiate raids and deportations of undocumented immigrants. More than 50 organizations gathered at 18th Street and Blue Island Avenue Sunday to send a message that it would not be accepted.

"All the stereotypes, all the fearmongering doesn't match up with reality," said Elias Cepeda of Pilsen Defense and Access.

Police sources said a special-order advisory about "responding to incidents involving citizenship status" was recently given to supervisors.

The CPD advisory, which is based on Chicago's Welcoming City ordinance designed to protect undocumented immigrants, mirrors the Illinois TRUST Act—a state law which prohibits law enforcement from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

This means police may not collect or provide information about a person's immigration status.

"If you look at the memo by the Chicago Police Department, they have also said it's unconstitutional," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

Critics of Chicago's Welcoming City ordinance say it ties officers' hands and keeps them from fulfilling their oath.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) said he plans to call for a vote on Wednesday on an ordinance that would revive four exemptions—allowing police to work with federal immigration authorities when someone has been arrested or convicted.

Sigcho-Lopez took Lopez to task for his stance.

"As a Latino elected official, I think that he should be ashamed of lending ears to Project 2025 when we see what is really behind it," said Sigcho-Lopez.

One of the exemptions would allow arrests for gang-related activities including, but not limited to, loitering, intimidation and recruitment.

"We denounce the submitted amendment to the Welcoming City Ordinance as a racist attack on our immigrant coworkers, families and neighbors," an activist said at the rally Sunday.

"Organizers say they will hold another massive protest Jan. 20 at the Federal Plaza. From there, they plan to march to Trump Tower.

Protesters are also expected to be at the Chicago City Council meeting this coming Wednesday.