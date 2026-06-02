Chicago ranked 3rd "most forgetful" city by Uber as company reveals weird items left behind

If you've ever left something behind in a rideshare you're not alone, especially not in Chicago which Uber ranked the third most forgetful city in the U.S.

Uber released its annual list of lost and forgotten items. Ranking above Chicago as most forgetful cities are Miami and New York.

The company said the most commonly forgotten items their drivers found in their cars are phones, wallets, luggage, keys, headphones, clothing, passports, glasses, jewelry and laptops.

But it's the list of most "unique" lost items that really turned our heads.

Among the oddest things left behind in 2025 are dentures with two teeth, breast milk, human hair, a Donny Osmond group picture, an ankle monitor, a live fish, a toboggan, pelvis implants, a child's prosthetic eye and a sleep apnea machine.



Other notable forgottens: Two trees, a Statue of Liberty cape, a textured photo with a rhinestone picture of Jesus, 2 lbs. of blue raspberry Gushers and a package of live butterflies.

See the full list of the 50 most unique left behind items on Uber's website.