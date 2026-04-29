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Chemical leak prompts safety alert at UI Health campus

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

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A leak from a tank at the University of Illinois Chicago's Biologic Resources Laboratory prompted a safety alert Wednesday morning.

UIC said there was a chemical spill and leak from a tank at the laboratory building at 1840 W. Taylor St.

The building is located on the UI Health campus in the Near West Side's Illinois Medical District, about a mile west of the UIC Quad.

UIC said the spill was under control within less than half an hour. But people were asked to stay away from the area when the spill was active.

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