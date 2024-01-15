Watch CBS News
Check list of Illinois, Chicago area school closings amid extreme cold

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Check here to see if your school, daycare, or government business is closed due to the extreme cold. 

While some schools are closed on Monday, districts are canceling in-person learning for Tuesday as warnings take effect. 

A warning is in effect through Tuesday with wind chills as low as -30 degrees. Feels like temperatures will range between -20 to -30 degrees.  The frigid and dangerous weather has led the City of Chicago to activate its emergency operation plan for extreme cold. 

The Emergency Closing Center lists Chicago area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and organizations.    

First published on January 15, 2024 / 6:33 AM CST

