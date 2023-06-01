Chase Audige to stay in NBA Draft rather than keep final year of eligibility with Northwestern

(CBS) -- Chase Audige has decided to keep his name in the NBA Draft rather than return to the Northwestern Wildcats.

Audige had until Wednesday to decide whether to stay in the NBA Draft or withdraw and keep his final year of eligibility.

Audige's Wildcats teammate, Boo Buie, decided earlier this month to come back to Northwestern.

Head Coach Chris Collins said earlier this month that he takes off his coaching hat when it comes to advice for guys like Audige, Buie, or anyone with this choice.

"I try to look after them as if they were my own son. I mean, you have to take away your selfishness of, 'Man, I'd love for those guys both to come back and play,' and to me it's a win-win," Collins said. "You go through this process – you see where you're at. If you have a chance to make guaranteed money and potentially be drafted, then go for it. If not, you have a really good thing to come back to."