Boo Buie announces return to Northwestern for 2023-24 season

CHICAGO (CBS) – Boo Buie announced his return to the Northwestern men's basketball team for the 2023-24 season in a social media post on Monday.

The graduate student and team captain led the Wildcats to just the program's second-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament and a second-place finish in the Big Ten Conference regular season last year. Buie was exploring the NBA Draft process before announcing his return for a fifth year in Evanston.

"Playing at the next level has been something I've always dreamed of since I was a kid," Buie said in a video. "And I am truly blessed to be in the position I am today. I will forever be grateful for the support you all have given me during my time in Evanston. This place is truly special. But I'm not done yet. Wildcat Nation, I'm back."

The Albany, New York, native was named First-Team All-Big Ten and a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award last year, given to the nation's best point guard. He was also the first player in program history to average 17.3 points and 4.5 assists per game or better.

Buie's 1,541 career points rank 10th in school history, and his 447 career assists ranks fourth. He's one of only three Northwestern players to ever record over 1,000 career points and 400 career assists.

Northwestern enjoyed a historic season this past year, defeating four AP-ranked opponents, including No. 1 Purdue, a game in which Buie scored 26 points, three blocks, three steals and three assists.

The program also recently announced head coach Chris Collins would receive a three-year contract extension through 2028.