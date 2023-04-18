Girl, 14, dies a week after Austin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A teenage girl has died, more than a week after she was shot in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said officers responding to a call of a shooting in the first block of North Lorel Avenue around 8 p.m. on April 10 found a 14-year-old girl who had been shot.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. She has been identified as Charity Johnson.

Witnesses told police several people were arguing before the shots were fired. A second victim, a 50-year-old woman, was stabbed in the shoulder and was hospitalized in good condition.

No one was in custody as of the day after the shooting, and Area Four detectives were investigating.