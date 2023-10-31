Five people injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people were injured Monday evening in a serious accident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Drive near 31st Street.
The Fire Department said five people were injured – with four in critical condition and one in fair condition.
Information from police was not immediately available.
