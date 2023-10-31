Watch CBS News
Local News

Five people injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people were injured Monday evening in a serious accident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Drive near 31st Street.

The Fire Department said five people were injured – with four in critical condition and one in fair condition.

Information from police was not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 9:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.