Charges dropped against Wheeling pet resort owner after dog dies in hot van

Charges have been dropped against the owner of a pet resort in Wheeling where a family said their dog died after being left in a hot van all day.

The Serota family in Deerfield said their dog Miller had gone to Waggles Pet Resort three times a week. A Waggles van picked him up from his home and took him to the facility for the day.

On Sept. 2, Steve Serota said Miller was picked up as usual but was never let out of the crate in the van. Instead, Serota said he was in the van in hot weather as temperatures hit the mid-90s for seven hours. That afternoon they got a call from the facility saying Miller had died.

Waggles owner Ross Niehaus was charged with cruel treatment of animals a couple days later. In dropping the charges, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said the evidence did not demonstrate that he knowingly engaged in conduct making him criminally responsible.