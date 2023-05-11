Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to announce charges in catalytic converter theft ring

CHICAGO (CBS) – For months CBS 2 has told about the spike in catalytic converter thefts for months.

Now, the Cook County Sheriff's Office is celebrating a major victory. Sheriff Tom Dart announced charges Thursday morning against at least one person for stealing more than 600 catalytic converters.

Cook Co. Sheriff's Office

Thieves have been sawing the part off of vehicles to sell for scrap metal. Dart said hundreds of people have been targeted almost everyday.

"The people who go out to their car, who start it up to go about their day, and then all of a sudden they are immediately aware with the fact that their car has been vandalized and their catalytic converter has been stolen," Dart said. "And now they get to go about this really pleasant process and spend thousands of dollars to get their car back to being used."

Cook Co. Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Dart said his department will continue to host pop-up events where drivers can get their catalytic converters spray painted in an effort to deter thieves.

According to the sheriff's office, officers responded to an alarm on May 7 in unincorporated Worth Township in the 6000 block of 128th Place. When walking around the area, they saw hundreds of catalytic converters in a crate and along a fence.

Cook Co. Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Police Street Crimes Suppression Unit found out it was the property of 40-year-old Ramsy Sandoka, who owns a tow company. Authorities didn't find any records that he or his business had a license to sell or recycle the converters.

Two days later, officers 612 catalytic converters.

"On May 10, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved a felony charge against Sandoka of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 1 felony," according to the Cook Co. Sheriff's Office.

